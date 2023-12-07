GOODBYE JULIA Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Beaugency Catégories d’Évènement: Beaugency

Loiret GOODBYE JULIA Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Beaugency, 7 décembre 2023, Beaugency. GOODBYE JULIA Jeudi 7 décembre, 20h30 Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency tarifs habituels Une étrange amitié lie une riche soudanaise musulmane du Nord à une soudanaise chrétienne du Sud démunie après la mort de son mari. Que cache la sollicitude de l’une envers l’autre ?

Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency
11 Rue de la Maille d'Or, 45190 Beaugency
Beaugency 45190 Loiret
Centre-Val de Loire
02 38 44 81 01
cinema@ville-beaugency.fr

