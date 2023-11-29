SOUND OF FREEDOM Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Beaugency Catégories d’Évènement: Beaugency

Loiret SOUND OF FREEDOM Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Beaugency, 29 novembre 2023, Beaugency. SOUND OF FREEDOM 29 novembre et 2 décembre Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency tarifs habituels SOUND OF FREEDOM est un thriller basé sur l’incroyable histoire vraie d’un ancien agent fédéral américain qui se lance dans une opération de sauvetage au péril de sa vie, pour libérer des centaines d’enfants prisonniers de trafiquants sexuels.

bande annonce Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency 11 Rue de la Maille d'Or, 45190 Beaugency

2023-11-29T18:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-29T20:15:00+01:00

2023-12-02T18:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-02T20:15:00+01:00

