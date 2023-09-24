Cinéma : La sorcière dans les airs Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Beaugency Catégories d’Évènement: Beaugency

Cinéma : La sorcière dans les airs
Dimanche 24 septembre, 11h00
Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency
Beaugency

Gibert – Animation – 2013 – 0h25

De Max Lang, Jan Lachauer – vec Pierre Richard, Simon Pegg, Guylaine

A partir de 5 ans

Une sympathique sorcière, son chat et son chaudron s’envolent sur un balai. Quel bonheur de voler ! Mais le vent se met à souffler très fort, et un dragon affamé vient de se réveiller…

BANDE ANNONCE

Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency
11 Rue de la Maille d'Or, 45190 Beaugency

Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency
11 Rue de la Maille d'Or, 45190 Beaugency

