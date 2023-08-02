Cinéma : Le manoir hanté Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Beaugency
Cinéma : Le manoir hanté 2 – 8 août Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Tarifs habituels et 5 € le mercredi
2023 – 2H02 – Comédie, fantastique, famille, aventure –
De Justin Simien – Avec Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson
Inspiré de l’attraction mythique des parcs Disneyland, LE MANOIR HANTÉ raconte l’histoire d’une mère et son fils qui engagent une équipe de pseudo-experts pour les aider à chasser les différents spectres et fantômes qui hantent leur maison.
BANDE ANNONCE
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-08-02T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-08-02T17:05:00+02:00
2023-08-08T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-08-08T22:35:00+02:00
