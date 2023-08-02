Cinéma : Le manoir hanté Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency Beaugency Catégories d’Évènement: Beaugency

2023 – 2H02 – Comédie, fantastique, famille, aventure – De Justin Simien – Avec Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson

De Justin Simien – Avec Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson Inspiré de l’attraction mythique des parcs Disneyland, LE MANOIR HANTÉ raconte l’histoire d’une mère et son fils qui engagent une équipe de pseudo-experts pour les aider à chasser les différents spectres et fantômes qui hantent leur maison.

Cinéma Le Dunois Beaugency 11 Rue de la Maille d'Or, 45190 Beaugency

