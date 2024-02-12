CINE CLASSIQUE Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne, lundi 12 février 2024.

CINE CLASSIQUE Cycle Wong Kar Wai_Happy Together 12 et 13 février Cinéma L’Autan

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-12T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-12T22:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-13T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-13T20:00:00+01:00

Résumé :

Deux amants, Lai et Ho, quittent Hong Kong pour l’Argentine. Leur aventure tourne mal et ils se quittent. Lai, déchiré par cette rupture commence à travailler à Buenos Aires comme aboyeur dans un bar de tango pour économiser l’argent. Ho réapparait un jour dans la rue du bar… Les amants retrouvent une dernière fois pour tout recommencer.

Bande annonce :

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19446879&cfilm=12025.html

Cinéma L’Autan place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ramonville-Saint-Agne 31520 Haute-Garonne Occitanie 05 61 73 89 03 http://lautan.cine.allocine.fr/ https://fr-fr.facebook.com/CinemaAutanRamonvilleStAgne/ [{« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Happy Together (Happy Together Bande-annonce VO). Happy Together, un film de Wong Kar-Wai », « html »: «

« , « type »: « video », « title »: « Happy Together Bande-annonce VO », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img5.acsta.net/videothumbnails/16/02/02/12/32/183513.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19446879.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19446879&cfilm=12025.html »}] Ce cinéma associatif équipé pour des projections en 3D propose des films grand public et des documentaires.