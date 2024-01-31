CINE COUP DE COEUR Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne
CINE COUP DE COEUR Un silence, de Joachim Lafosse 31 janvier – 4 février Cinéma L’Autan
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-01-31T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-31T20:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-04T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-04T20:00:00+01:00
Résumé :
Silencieuse depuis 25 ans, Astrid la femme d’un célèbre avocat voit son équilibre familial s’effondrer lorsque ses enfants se mettent en quête de justice.
Bande-annonce :
https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19601796&cfilm=299455.html
Ce cinéma associatif équipé pour des projections en 3D propose des films grand public et des documentaires.