Festival Télérama : Avant-première Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne, samedi 20 janvier 2024.

Festival Télérama : Avant-première May decembre, de Todd Haynes Samedi 20 janvier, 21h00 Cinéma L’Autan

Début : 2024-01-20T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-20T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-20T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-20T23:00:00+01:00

Pour préparer son nouveau rôle, une actrice célèbre vient rencontrer celle qu’elle va incarner à l’écran, dont la vie sentimentale a enflammé la presse à scandale et passionné le pays 20 ans plus tôt.

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19604291&cfilm=293604.html

Cinéma L'Autan place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ramonville-Saint-Agne 31520 Haute-Garonne Occitanie 05 61 73 89 03 http://lautan.cine.allocine.fr/ https://fr-fr.facebook.com/CinemaAutanRamonvilleStAgne/

Ce cinéma associatif équipé pour des projections en 3D propose des films grand public et des documentaires.