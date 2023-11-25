Cet évènement est passé LES 30 ANS DE L’AUTAN_Journée Italienne Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

Ramonville-Saint-Agne LES 30 ANS DE L’AUTAN_Journée Italienne Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne, 25 novembre 2023, Ramonville-Saint-Agne. LES 30 ANS DE L’AUTAN_Journée Italienne Samedi 25 novembre, 15h00 Cinéma L’Autan 15H : La chimère-Italie, Comédie dramatique de Alice Rohrwacher – 2023 – (2h10)

AVANT-PREMIERE https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19604238&cfilm=292560.html

18H : Marx peut attendre, Italie, Documentaire de Marco Bellocchio-2023 – (1h36) https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=293004.html

19H45 : Buffet sur résèrvation

21H : L’enlèvement, Italie, Drame de Marco Bellocchio – 2023 – (2h15) https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=304635.html Cinéma L’Autan place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ramonville-Saint-Agne 31520 Haute-Garonne Occitanie 05 61 73 89 03 http://lautan.cine.allocine.fr/ https://fr-fr.facebook.com/CinemaAutanRamonvilleStAgne/ [{« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film La Chimu00e8re (La Chimu00e8re Bande-annonce VO). La Chimu00e8re, un film de Alice Rohrwacher », « html »: « « , « type »: « video », « title »: « La Chimu00e8re Bande-annonce VO », « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/videothumbnails/23/11/10/11/04/0921574.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://player.allocine.fr/19604238.html », « thumbnail_height »: 540}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19604238&cfilm=292560.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Camillo est du00e9cu00e9du00e9 en 1968. Pru00e8s de cinquante ans plus tard, Marco Bellocchio rassemble toute sa famille pour un du00e9jeuner. Avec sa famille il s’interroge sur Camillo, son jumeau disparu u00e0 l’u00e2ge de 29 ans. Les fru00e8res. Les petits-enfants. La su0153ur de la », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Marx peut attendre », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/pictures/23/08/24/15/45/1270232.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=293004.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 1600, « thumbnail_width »: 1175, « width »: 1175, « html »: « « , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 631005, « height »: 1600}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=293004.html »}, {« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « En 1858, dans le quartier juif de Bologne, les soldats du Pape font irruption chez la famille Mortara. Sur ordre du cardinal, ils sont venus prendre Edgardo, leur fils de sept ans. Lu2019enfant aurait u00e9tu00e9 baptisu00e9 en secret par sa nourrice u00e9tant bu00e9bu00e9 et l », « type »: « rich », « title »: « L’Enlu00e8vement », « thumbnail_url »: « https://fr.web.img6.acsta.net/pictures/23/09/01/12/29/4079382.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=304635.html », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 1600, « thumbnail_width »: 1200, « width »: 1200, « html »: « « , « provider_name »: « AlloCinu00e9 », « content_length »: 348827, « height »: 1600}, « link »: « https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=304635.html »}] Ce cinéma associatif équipé pour des projections en 3D propose des films grand public et des documentaires. Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

