CINE CLASSIQUE Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

CINE CLASSIQUE 6 et 7 novembre Cinéma L'Autan Résumé : Un couple sans enfant demande à adopter. Mais l'enquête préalable met à jour la vie secrète du mari… Bande-annonce : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19589894&cfilm=90812.html Cinéma L'Autan place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ramonville-Saint-Agne 31520 Haute-Garonne Occitanie 05 61 73 89 03 http://lautan.cine.allocine.fr/ https://fr-fr.facebook.com/CinemaAutanRamonvilleStAgne/ Ce cinéma associatif équipé pour des projections en 3D propose des films grand public et des documentaires.

2023-11-06T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-06T23:00:00+01:00

2023-11-07T18:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-07T20:30:00+01:00 Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne, Ramonville-Saint-Agne Autres Lieu Cinéma L'Autan Adresse place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ville Ramonville-Saint-Agne Departement Haute-Garonne Lieu Ville Cinéma L'Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne latitude longitude 43.546807;1.476552

