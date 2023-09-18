CINE CLASSIQUE Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

CINE CLASSIQUE 18 et 19 septembre Cinéma L'Autan Résumé : Cluny Brown est une jeune fille passionnée de plomberie qui ne résiste pas à l'appel gargouillant des tuyaux bouchés. Elle se précipite donc sur un évier le jour où son oncle ne peut répondre à une urgence. Elle rencontre le raffiné Adam Belinski, écrivain résistant exilé à Londres, qui tombe sous son charme pétillant et naïf. Bande-annonce : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19499373&cfilm=1646.html Cinéma L'Autan place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ramonville-Saint-Agne 31520 Haute-Garonne Occitanie 05 61 73 89 03 http://lautan.cine.allocine.fr/ https://fr-fr.facebook.com/CinemaAutanRamonvilleStAgne/ Ce cinéma associatif équipé pour des projections en 3D propose des films grand public et des documentaires.

