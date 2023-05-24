CINE COUP DE COEUR Cinéma L’Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

CINE COUP DE COEUR
24 – 28 mai
Cinéma L'Autan

Résumé : Sabri Lahlali, Principal adjoint d'un collège de quartier, est prêt à tout pour que son fils, sur le point de passer le brevet, ait le dossier scolaire idéal. Mais il ne sait pas jusqu'où son entreprise va le mener…

Bande-Annonce : https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19600623&cfilm=288272.html

Cinéma L'Autan
place Jean-Jaurès
31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne
05 61 73 89 03
http://lautan.cine.allocine.fr/
https://fr-fr.facebook.com/CinemaAutanRamonvilleStAgne/

Ce cinéma associatif équipé pour des projections en 3D propose des films grand public et des documentaires.

2023-05-24T18:30:00+02:00 – 2023-05-24T20:00:00+02:00

