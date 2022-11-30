COUP DE COEUR Cinéma L’Autan, 30 novembre 2022, Ramonville-Saint-Agne.

COUP DE COEUR 30 novembre – 5 décembre Cinéma L’Autan

Les Repentis de Icíar Bollaín handicap moteur mi

Cinéma L’Autan place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ramonville-Saint-Agne 31520 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Les Repentis (Les Repentis Bande-annonce VO). Les Repentis, un film de Icu00edar Bollau00edn », « html »: «

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19597190&cfilm=290533.html

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-30T21:00:00+01:00

2022-12-05T20:00:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne, Ramonville-Saint-Agne Autres Lieu Cinéma L'Autan Adresse place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ville Ramonville-Saint-Agne lieuville Cinéma L'Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne Departement Haute-Garonne

Cinéma L'Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/ramonville-saint-agne/

COUP DE COEUR Cinéma L’Autan 2022-11-30 was last modified: by COUP DE COEUR Cinéma L’Autan Cinéma L'Autan 30 novembre 2022 Cinéma L'Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne RAMONVILLE-SAINT-AGNE

Ramonville-Saint-Agne Haute-Garonne