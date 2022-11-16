THRILLER Cinéma L’Autan, 16 novembre 2022, Ramonville-Saint-Agne.

THRILLER 16 – 22 novembre Cinéma L’Autan

Bowling saturne de Patricia Mazuy

Cinéma L’Autan place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne Ramonville-Saint-Agne 31520 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « AlloCine », « cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 960, « description »: « Regardez la bande annonce du film Bowling Saturne (Bowling Saturne Bande-annonce VF). Bowling Saturne, un film de Patricia Mazuy », « html »: « 

https://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19598270&cfilm=286639.html


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-11-16T21:00:00+01:00
2022-11-22T23:00:00+01:00

Détails

Date :
16 novembre 2022
Catégories d’évènement:
,
Étiquettes évènement :
,

Autres

Lieu
Cinéma L'Autan
Adresse
place Jean-Jaurès 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne
Ville
Ramonville-Saint-Agne
Age minimum
16
Age maximum
99
lieuville
Cinéma L'Autan Ramonville-Saint-Agne
Departement
Haute-Garonne

