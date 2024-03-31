South Town Jazz Festival : Ciné concert Cinéma l’Atlantic Soustons
South Town Jazz Festival : Ciné concert Cinéma l’Atlantic Soustons, 31 mars 2024, Soustons.
Soustons,Landes
Avec le collectif Hello Buddy
Billetterie en ligne ou sur place.
2024-03-31 fin : 2024-03-31 . EUR.
Cinéma l’Atlantic Place Robert Lassalle
Soustons 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
With the Hello Buddy collective
Tickets online or on site
Con el colectivo Hello Buddy
Entradas en línea o en el recinto
Mit dem Kollektiv Hello Buddy
Online-Tickets oder vor Ort
Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OTI LAS