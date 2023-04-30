Cinéma : Les âmes soeurs Cinéma Labor, 28 avril 2023, Dieulefit .
Cinéma : Les âmes soeurs
55 rue Justin Jouve Cinéma Labor Dieulefit Drome Cinéma Labor 55 rue Justin Jouve
2023-04-28 21:00:00 21:00:00 – 2023-04-30
Cinéma Labor 55 rue Justin Jouve
Dieulefit
Drome
.
Film Français . Durée 1h 40min
Drame De André Téchiné
Par André Téchiné, Cédric Anger
Avec Benjamin Voisin, Noémie Merlant, Audrey Dana
Séances : Vendredi, Samedi, Dimanche 21h
et Dimanche 17h
cinelabor@gmail.com +33 4 75 46 41 57 http://www.cinelabor.com/
Cinéma Labor 55 rue Justin Jouve Dieulefit
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-25 par