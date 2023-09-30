Ciné animation « Gran Turismo » cinéma La Ferté Macé, 30 septembre 2023, La Ferté Macé.

La Ferté Macé,Orne

Diffusion du film suivie d’un tournoi PS5 sur grand écran où les meilleurs auront la chance de remporter des lots exceptionnels.

2023-09-30 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 . .

cinéma

La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie



Broadcast of the film followed by a PS5 tournament on the big screen, where the best players will have the chance to win exceptional prizes

Proyección de la película seguida de un torneo de PS5 en pantalla grande en el que los mejores jugadores tendrán la oportunidad de ganar premios excepcionales

Ausstrahlung des Films, gefolgt von einem PS5-Turnier auf Großleinwand, bei dem die Besten die Chance haben, außergewöhnliche Preise zu gewinnen

