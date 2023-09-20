Ciné filou goûter « colargol l’ours qui chante » cinéma La Ferté Macé
Ciné filou goûter « colargol l’ours qui chante » cinéma La Ferté Macé, 20 septembre 2023, La Ferté Macé.
La Ferté Macé,Orne
Projection du film d’animation « colargol l’ours qui chante» suivi d »un goûter
à partir de 3 ans.
2023-09-20 16:00:00
cinéma
La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie
Screening of the animated film « Colargol l’ours qui chante » followed by a snack
from 3 years
Proyección de la película de animación « Colargol l’ours qui chante » seguida de una merienda
a partir de 3 años
Vorführung des Animationsfilms « Colargol l’ours qui chante » mit anschließendem Snack
ab 3 Jahren
