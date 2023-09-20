Ciné filou goûter « colargol l’ours qui chante » cinéma La Ferté Macé, 20 septembre 2023, La Ferté Macé.

La Ferté Macé,Orne

Projection du film d’animation « colargol l’ours qui chante» suivi d »un goûter

à partir de 3 ans.

2023-09-20 16:00:00 fin : 2023-09-20 . .

cinéma

La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie



Screening of the animated film « Colargol l’ours qui chante » followed by a snack

from 3 years

Proyección de la película de animación « Colargol l’ours qui chante » seguida de una merienda

a partir de 3 años

Vorführung des Animationsfilms « Colargol l’ours qui chante » mit anschließendem Snack

ab 3 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2023-08-24 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité