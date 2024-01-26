40 ans du cinéma La Fabrique Cinéma La Fabrique Saint-Astier
Catégories d’Évènement:
40 ans du cinéma La Fabrique Cinéma La Fabrique Saint-Astier, 26 janvier 2024, Saint-Astier.
Saint-Astier Dordogne
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-26
fin : 2024-01-28
Week-end anniversaire du cinéma La Fabrique : projections, spectacles, animations festives.
Centre culturel 05 53 02 41 99.
Week-end anniversaire du cinéma La Fabrique : projections, spectacles, animations festives.
Centre culturel 05 53 02 41 99
Week-end anniversaire du cinéma La Fabrique : projections, spectacles, animations festives.
Centre culturel 05 53 02 41 99
.
Cinéma La Fabrique Rue Amiral Courbet
Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Mise à jour le 2023-12-12 par Vallée de l’Isle