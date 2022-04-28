CINÉMA LA BOBINE À PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau Pontchâteau
CINÉMA LA BOBINE À PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau, 28 avril 2022, Pontchâteau.
CINÉMA LA BOBINE À PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau
2022-04-28 – 2022-04-28
Pontchâteau Loire-Atlantique
Séances :
Qu’est-ce qu’on a tous fait au bon dieu : mardi 26 avril à 20h30
Les animaux fantastiques le secret de Dumbledor (à partir de 10 ans) : mercredi 27 avril à 14h30, vendredi 29 avril à 20h30, samedi 30 avril à 20h30, dimanche 1er mai à 11h
Le temps des secrets : mercredi 27 avril à 18h
En même temps : mercredi 27 avril à 20h30, samedi 30 avril à 17h30, mardi 3 mai à 20h30
Retour à Reims : jeudi 28 avril à 20h30, dimancher 1er mai à 20h30
Qu’est-ce qu’on a tous fait au bon dieu : vendredi 29 avril à 18h, dimanche 1er mai à 14h30
En corps : dimanche 1er mai à 17h30, lundi 2 mai à 20h30
Contact : 02 40 45 67 20
Site internet :http://www.labobine.eu/
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-26 par