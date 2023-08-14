Les lundis de la Chapelle-aux-Saints : conférences scientifiques Cinéma l’ Uxello Vayrac
Les lundis de la Chapelle-aux-Saints : conférences scientifiques
2023-08-14 – 2023-08-14 17:30:00 17:30:00
Vayrac
Lot
.
« Les impacts de météorites » par Pierre Thomas
Animées par des scientifiques renommés, ces conférences sont tout public. Réservation conseillée.
