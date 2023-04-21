Ciné-Klub « Rétrospective Bertrand Blier » 2/3 : 1, 2, 3, Soleil Cinéma Jeanne D’Arc Senlis
Ciné-Klub « Rétrospective Bertrand Blier » 2/3 : 1, 2, 3, Soleil Vendredi 21 avril, 20h30 Cinéma Jeanne D'Arc tarif unique 5€
UN, DEUX, TROIS SOLEIL
Drame | France | 1993 | 1h44
Réalisé par Bertrand Blier avec Anouk Grinberg, Marcello Mastroianni, Myriam Boyer
Victorine grandit dans une cité marseillaise avec une mère oppressante et un père alcoolique. Devenue adulte rencontrera son premier amour, Petit Paul, mais celui-ci sera tué par l’enfoiré. Elle rencontre ensuite Maurice, son futur mari.
Cinéma Jeanne D’Arc 10 Rue du Cimetière Saint-Rieul, 60300 Senlis Senlis 60300 Oise Hauts-de-France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-21T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-04-21T23:00:00+02:00
cinéma ciné-klub