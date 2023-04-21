Ciné-Klub « Rétrospective Bertrand Blier » 2/3 : 1, 2, 3, Soleil Cinéma Jeanne D’Arc Senlis Catégories d’Évènement: Oise

Ciné-Klub « Rétrospective Bertrand Blier » 2/3 : 1, 2, 3, Soleil
Vendredi 21 avril, 20h30
Cinéma Jeanne D'Arc
tarif unique 5€

UN, DEUX, TROIS SOLEIL
Drame | France | 1993 | 1h44

Réalisé par Bertrand Blier avec Anouk Grinberg, Marcello Mastroianni, Myriam Boyer

Réalisé par Bertrand Blier avec Anouk Grinberg, Marcello Mastroianni, Myriam Boyer

Victorine grandit dans une cité marseillaise avec une mère oppressante et un père alcoolique. Devenue adulte rencontrera son premier amour, Petit Paul, mais celui-ci sera tué par l'enfoiré. Elle rencontre ensuite Maurice, son futur mari.

Cinéma Jeanne D'Arc
10 Rue du Cimetière Saint-Rieul, 60300 Senlis

2023-04-21T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-04-21T23:00:00+02:00

2023-04-21T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-04-21T23:00:00+02:00 cinéma ciné-klub

