Ciné Conférence « Mars Express » Cinéma Grand Ecran Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes

Le film « Mars Express » sera précédé d’une conférence ludique et participative « Quand animation et science-fiction se mêlent pour prédire nos futurs » avec Bastien Champougny et Margot Dugué..

2023-12-15 fin : 2023-12-15 . EUR.

Cinéma Grand Ecran Mairie, Avenue Nationale

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The film « Mars Express » will be preceded by a playful, participatory conference entitled « When animation and science fiction combine to predict our futures » with Bastien Champougny and Margot Dugué.

La película « Mars Express » irá precedida de una divertida charla interactiva titulada « Cuando la animación y la ciencia ficción se combinan para predecir nuestro futuro » con Bastien Champougny y Margot Dugué.

Vor dem Film « Mars Express » findet eine spielerische und partizipative Konferenz « Quand animation et science-fiction se mêlent pour prédire nos futurs » (Wenn Animation und Science-Fiction sich vermischen, um unsere Zukunft vorherzusagen) mit Bastien Champougny und Margot Dugué statt.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par OTI LAS