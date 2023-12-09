Ciné Relax « Comme par magie » Cinéma Grand Ecran Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, 30 novembre 2023, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes

Ciné Relax, c’est une séance de cinéma ouverte à tous qui propose un cadre rassurant et bienveillant adapté pour les personnes dont le handicap entraîne des comportements atypiques. L’objectif ? Profiter, ensemble, du plaisir du cinéma !.

2023-12-09

Cinéma Grand Ecran Mairie, Avenue Natinale

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ciné Relax is a cinema open to all, offering a reassuring and caring environment for people with atypical behavior due to their disability. The aim? To enjoy the pleasures of the cinema together!

Ciné Relax es un cine abierto a todos, que ofrece un entorno tranquilizador y atento a las personas con comportamientos atípicos debidos a su discapacidad. ¿El objetivo? Disfrutar juntos de los placeres del cine

Ciné Relax ist ein für alle zugänglicher Kinobesuch, der einen beruhigenden und wohlwollenden Rahmen bietet, der auf Menschen zugeschnitten ist, deren Behinderung zu atypischen Verhaltensweisen führt. Das Ziel? Gemeinsam das Vergnügen des Kinobesuchs genießen!

