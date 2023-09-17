Festival Play It Again – Atelier Cuisine “Le Voyage de Chihiro” Cinéma Grand Ecran Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, 17 septembre 2023, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes

Film suivi d’un atelier pour cuisiner et déguster de véritables mochis japonais ! Atelier pour petits et grands, sur inscription en écrivant à cinetyr@orange.fr.

A l’occasion du Festival Play It Again, organisé par l’ADRC, qui met à l’honneur les film d’hier dans les salles d’aujourd’hui..

Cinéma Grand Ecran

Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Film followed by a workshop to cook and taste authentic Japanese mochi! Workshop for young and old, with registration at cinetyr@orange.fr.

On the occasion of the Play It Again Festival, organized by the CCRA, which showcases yesterday?s films in today?s cinemas.

Película seguida de un taller para cocinar y degustar auténtico mochi japonés Taller para grandes y pequeños, con inscripción previa por correo electrónico a cinetyr@orange.fr.

En el marco del Festival Play It Again, organizado por el CCRA, que muestra las películas de ayer en los cines de hoy.

Film mit anschließendem Workshop, in dem Sie echte japanische Mochis kochen und probieren können! Workshop für Groß und Klein, Anmeldung unter cinetyr@orange.fr.

Anlässlich des vom ADRC organisierten Festivals Play It Again, das die Filme von gestern in den Kinos von heute zeigt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OTI LAS