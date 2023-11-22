- Cet évènement est passé
« Le Garçon et le héron est tout simplement le chef-d’oeuvre d’Hayao Miyazaki, son oeuvre la plus riche, réfléchie et encourageante, du moins pour l’instant. »
Un petit bijou d’animation
Une autre séance est prévue le samedi 2 décembre à 18h.
« The Boy and the Heron is quite simply Hayao Miyazaki’s masterpiece, his richest, most thoughtful and encouraging work, at least for now. »
An animated gem
Another screening is scheduled for Saturday, December 2 at 6 p.m
« El niño y la garza es sencillamente la obra maestra de Hayao Miyazaki, su trabajo más rico, reflexivo y alentador, al menos por ahora »
Una pequeña joya de la animación
Está prevista otra proyección el sábado 2 de diciembre a las 18.00 horas
« Der Junge und der Reiher ist ganz einfach Hayao Miyazakis Meisterwerk, sein reichstes, reflektiertestes und ermutigendstes Werk, zumindest bis jetzt. »
Ein kleines Juwel der Animation
Eine weitere Vorstellung findet am Samstag, den 2. Dezember um 18 Uhr statt
