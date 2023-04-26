Séance CLINS D’OEIL : L’Etabli Cinéma Favols Carbon-Blanc
Séance CLINS D’OEIL : L’Etabli Cinéma Favols, 26 avril 2023, Carbon-Blanc.
Séance CLINS D’OEIL : L’Etabli Mercredi 26 avril, 19h00 Cinéma Favols
RDV le mercredi 26 avril à 19h pour la séance CLINS D’OEIL avec le film « L’Etabli »
Présentation du roman de Robert Linhart et de son adaptation par Mathias Gokalp, ouvrage autobiographique, retraçant son métier d’ouvrier établi dans les usines Citroën…
Cinéma Favols Carbon-Blanc Carbon-Blanc 33560 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-04-26T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-26T21:00:00+02:00
2023-04-26T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-26T21:00:00+02:00