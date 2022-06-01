CINÉMA “EN CORPS”
CINÉMA “EN CORPS”, 1 juin 2022, .
CINÉMA “EN CORPS”
2022-06-01 – 2022-06-01
Mercredi 1er juin à 19h30
Vendredi 3 juin à 19h30
Dimanche 5 juin à 19h30
Vendredi 10 juin à 19h45
Date de sortie : 30 mars 2022
Durée : 2h
Genre : Comédie dramatique, Drame, Comédie
De : Cédric Klapisch
Par : Cédric Klapisch, Santiago Amigorena
Avec : Marion Barbeau, Hofesh Shechter, Denis Podalydès
