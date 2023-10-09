Fête de la science: ciné-débat cinéma Dunières, 9 octobre 2023, Dunières.

Dunières,Haute-Loire

Ciné-Débat à DUNIERES, au cinéma 20h30. Participation aux frais : 4€

INVICTUS De Clint Eastwood, avec Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, 2h.Un débat suivra la projection en présence des dirigeants du RCHP, de Tence..

2023-10-09 fin : 2023-10-09 . EUR.

cinéma

Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Film-debate in DUNIERES, at the cinema, 8.30pm. Participation fee: 4?

INVICTUS By Clint Eastwood, with Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, 2h.A debate will follow the screening in the presence of the directors of RCHP, from Tence.

Cine-debate en DUNIERES, en el cine, 20.30 h. Derechos de participación: 4?

INVICTUS De Clint Eastwood, con Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, 2 h. Tras la proyección tendrá lugar un debate en presencia de los directores del RCHP, de Tence.

Filmdebatte in DUNIERES, im Kino um 20:30 Uhr. Teilnahme an den Kosten: 4?

INVICTUS Von Clint Eastwood, mit Matt Damon, Morgan Freeman, 2 Std. Im Anschluss an die Vorführung findet eine Debatte mit den Leitern des RCHP aus Tence statt.

