CONFÉRENCE – GEORGES VILLA, UN TÉMOIN DU « SIÈCLE DE L’AVIATION » Cinéma de Noiregoutte Plainfaing, 7 juillet 2023, Plainfaing.

Plainfaing,Vosges

Conférence proposée par la municipalité et animée par Yann Prouillet.

Georges Villa est en Russie quand se déclenche la première Guerre Mondiale. Rentré par miracle en France pour y faire son devoir d’officier, il est blessé, la guerre est terminée pour lui. Mais il ne l’entend pas ainsi. Il parvient à entrer dans l’aviation qui cherche des pilotes. Tenant un journal de guerre, jamais il n’avait été donné dans l’historiographie de présenter un témoin d’une telle diversité d’expérience. Poilu, aviateur, artiste, premier peintre de l’air de l’aviation, George Villa est un véritable « témoin du siècle ».. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-07-07 20:00:00 fin : 2023-07-07 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

Cinéma de Noiregoutte Noirgoutte

Plainfaing 88230 Vosges Grand Est



Conference organized by the town council and hosted by Yann Prouillet.

Georges Villa was in Russia when the First World War broke out. Miraculously returning to France to do his duty as an officer, he is wounded and the war is over for him. But he didn’t see it that way. He managed to join the air force, which was looking for pilots. Keeping a war diary, historiography has never before presented a witness to such a diversity of experience. Poilu, aviator, artist, aviation’s first air painter, George Villa is a true « witness of the century ».

Conferencia a cargo de Yann Prouillet y organizada por el ayuntamiento.

Georges Villa estaba en Rusia cuando estalló la Primera Guerra Mundial. Tras regresar milagrosamente a Francia para cumplir con su deber de oficial, fue herido y la guerra terminó para él. Pero él no lo veía así. Consiguió alistarse en el ejército del aire, que buscaba pilotos. Diario de guerra, la historiografía nunca había presentado un testigo con tal diversidad de experiencias. Poilu, aviador, artista, primer pintor aéreo de la aviación, George Villa es un auténtico « testigo del siglo ».

Von der Stadtverwaltung vorgeschlagene und von Yann Prouillet moderierte Konferenz.

Georges Villa befindet sich in Russland, als der Erste Weltkrieg ausbricht. Als er wie durch ein Wunder nach Frankreich zurückkehrt, um seine Pflicht als Offizier zu erfüllen, wird er verwundet und der Krieg ist für ihn vorbei. Aber er will das nicht so sehen. Er schafft es, in die Luftwaffe einzutreten, die Piloten sucht. Da er ein Kriegstagebuch führt, ist es in der Geschichtsschreibung noch nie vorgekommen, dass ein Zeitzeuge mit einer so vielfältigen Erfahrung vorgestellt wurde. Als Poilu, Flieger, Künstler und erster Luftmaler der Luftfahrt ist George Villa ein echter « Jahrhundertzeuge ».

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES