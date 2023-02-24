Cinéma : Choeur de rockeur Saint-Laurent-en-Royans, 24 février 2023, Saint-Laurent-en-Royans Saint-Laurent-en-Royans.

Cinéma : Choeur de rockeur

salle des fêtes Saint-Laurent-en-Royans Drôme  
2023-02-24 20:30:00 – 2023-02-24

Comédie, Musical
De Ida Techer, Luc Bricault
Avec Mathilde Seigner, Bernard Le Coq, Anne Benoit
Durée 1h31

les.martinades@yahoo.fr

 

