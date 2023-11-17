CINÉ-DÉBAT « LE CHÂTEAU SOLITAIRE DANS LE MIROIR » cinéma CGR Freyming-Merlebach, 17 novembre 2023, Freyming-Merlebach.

Le cinéma CGR de Freyming-Merlebach organise une séance de ciné-débat abordant le sujet du harcèlement et plus particulièrement le harcèlement scolaire. Le film d’animation « Le Château Solitaire dans le Miroir » sera projeté pour l’occasion sur les écrans de cinéma. Ce film, réalisé par la talentueuse Emma Dupont, offre une plongée profonde et émotionnelle dans les vies d’Alice et Max, deux jeunes confrontés à des défis insurmontables à l’école. Max, timide et sensible, subit des brimades incessantes, tandis qu’Alice, une élève brillante, décide de lui tendre la main et de découvrir le mystérieux « Château Solitaire » dans le miroir. La séance sera suivie d’un débat animé par l’association Banlieus’Arts avec notre invité Dr Abdelnour BOUCHAKOUR, psychologue et psychothérapeute, qui offre un soutien aux jeunes victimes d’harcèlement.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-17 19:45:00 fin : 2023-11-17 22:00:00. 6 EUR.

cinéma CGR rue Basse

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



The CGR cinema in Freyming-Merlebach is organizing a film-debate session on the subject of harassment, and more specifically bullying at school. The animated film « Le Château Solitaire dans le Miroir » (The Lonely Castle in the Mirror) will be screened for the occasion. Directed by the talented Emma Dupont, the film offers a deep and emotional insight into the lives of Alice and Max, two young people facing insurmountable challenges at school. Max, shy and sensitive, suffers incessant bullying, while Alice, a brilliant student, decides to reach out to him and discover the mysterious « Lonely Castle » in the mirror. The screening will be followed by a discussion moderated by the Banlieus’Arts association with our guest Dr. Abdelnour BOUCHAKOUR, psychologist and psychotherapist, who offers support to young victims of bullying.

El cine CGR de Freyming-Merlebach organiza un cine-debate sobre el tema del acoso escolar. Para la ocasión se proyectará la película de animación « Le Château Solitaire dans le Miroir » (El castillo solitario en el espejo). La película, dirigida por la talentosa Emma Dupont, ofrece una visión profunda y emotiva de las vidas de Alice y Max, dos jóvenes que se enfrentan a retos insuperables en la escuela. Max, tímido y sensible, sufre un acoso constante, mientras que Alice, una estudiante brillante, decide acercarse a él y descubrir el misterioso « Castillo solitario » en el espejo. La proyección irá seguida de un debate dirigido por la asociación Banlieus’Arts con nuestro invitado, el Dr. Abdelnour BOUCHAKOUR, psicólogo y psicoterapeuta que ofrece apoyo a jóvenes víctimas de acoso escolar.

Das Kino CGR in Freyming-Merlebach organisiert eine Filmdebatte, die sich mit dem Thema Mobbing und insbesondere Mobbing in der Schule befasst. Zu diesem Anlass wird der Animationsfilm « Le Château Solitaire dans le Miroir » (Das einsame Schloss im Spiegel) auf den Kinoleinwänden gezeigt. Der Film, bei dem die talentierte Emma Dupont Regie führte, bietet einen tiefen und emotionalen Einblick in das Leben von Alice und Max, zwei Jugendlichen, die in der Schule vor unüberwindbaren Herausforderungen stehen. Der schüchterne und sensible Max wird ständig gemobbt, während die brillante Schülerin Alice beschließt, ihm die Hand zu reichen und das geheimnisvolle « Einsame Schloss » im Spiegel zu entdecken. Im Anschluss an die Vorstellung findet eine vom Verein Banlieus’Arts geleitete Debatte mit unserem Gast Dr. Abdelnour BOUCHAKOUR statt, der als Psychologe und Psychotherapeut jungen Mobbingopfern Unterstützung anbietet.

