Cinéma Casteljaloux Casteljaloux Catégories d’évènement: Casteljaloux

Lot-et-Garonne

Cinéma Casteljaloux, 11 mai 2022, Casteljaloux. Cinéma Place José Bès Cinéma l’Odyssée Casteljaloux

2022-05-11 – 2022-05-11 Place José Bès Cinéma l’Odyssée

Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne Casteljaloux A l’affiche :

15h : Le médecin imaginaire

21h : Sentinelle sud A l’affiche :

15h : Le médecin imaginaire

21h : Sentinelle sud A l’affiche :

15h : Le médecin imaginaire

21h : Sentinelle sud le médecin imaginaire

Place José Bès Cinéma l’Odyssée Casteljaloux

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-02 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Casteljaloux, Lot-et-Garonne Autres Lieu Casteljaloux Adresse Place José Bès Cinéma l'Odyssée Ville Casteljaloux lieuville Place José Bès Cinéma l'Odyssée Casteljaloux Departement Lot-et-Garonne

Casteljaloux Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/casteljaloux/

Cinéma Casteljaloux 2022-05-11 was last modified: by Cinéma Casteljaloux Casteljaloux 11 mai 2022 Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne

Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne