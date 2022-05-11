Cinéma Casteljaloux Casteljaloux
Cinéma Casteljaloux, 11 mai 2022, Casteljaloux.
Cinéma Place José Bès Cinéma l'Odyssée Casteljaloux
2022-05-11 Place José Bès Cinéma l'Odyssée
Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne Casteljaloux
A l’affiche :
15h : Le médecin imaginaire
21h : Sentinelle sud
Place José Bès Cinéma l’Odyssée Casteljaloux
