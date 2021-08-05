Cinéma Casteljaloux, 5 août 2021, Casteljaloux.

Cinéma 2021-08-05 – 2021-08-05 Place José Bès Cinéma l’Odyssée
Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne

7 7 EUR   A l’affiche :
17h : Les Croods 2 : Une nouvelle ére (dès 6 ans)
21h : Présidents

dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-30 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne