Cinéma Casteljaloux Casteljaloux
Cinéma Casteljaloux, 17 juillet 2021-17 juillet 2021, Casteljaloux.
Cinéma 2021-07-17 – 2021-07-17 Place José Bès Cinéma l’Odyssée
Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne Casteljaloux
7 7 EUR A l’affiche :
16h : Cruella
18h30 : Nomadland en VO
21h : La Fine Fleur
A l’affiche :
16h : Cruella
18h30 : Nomadland en VO
21h : La Fine Fleur
A l’affiche :
16h : Cruella
18h30 : Nomadland en VO
21h : La Fine Fleur
Cruella
dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-02 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne