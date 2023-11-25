Journée internationale contres les violences envers les femmes et les enfants Cinéma Boussac
Journée internationale contres les violences envers les femmes et les enfants Cinéma Boussac, 25 novembre 2023, Boussac.
Boussac,Creuse
-14h00 – Conférence « Bientraitance pour éviter les dérives de la maltraitance » avec Hubert BOUTSEN,
pédopsychiatre et conférencier
Médiation du débat – TiAne DETREMONT, coach facilitatrice
– 15h30 – Intermède musical avec Christianne BRASPENNING
– 15h50 – Pause-café
– 16h00 – Informations délivrées par l’Unité Territoriale d’Action Sociale (UTAS)
– 16h20 – Extrait du spectacle ParcourE par Rosi ANDRADE et Marie LOPES
– 16h50 – Médiation du débat de clôture – TiAne en co-animation avec Patrick DETREMONT, coach en
thérapie brève..
2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . .
Cinéma
Boussac 23600 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
-2:00 pm – Conference « Bientraitance pour éviter les dérives de la maltraitance » with Hubert BOUTSEN,
child psychiatrist and lecturer
Debate mediation? TiAne DETREMONT, coach facilitator
– 15h30 ? Musical interlude with Christianne BRASPENNING
– 15h50 ? Coffee break
– 16h00 ? Information provided by the Unité Territoriale d?Action Sociale (UTAS)
– 16h20 ? Excerpt from the show ParcourE by Rosi ANDRADE and Marie LOPES
– 16h50 ? Mediation of the closing debate ? TiAne co-hosted by Patrick DETREMONT, brief therapy
therapy coach.
-14.00 h – Conferencia « Bientraitance pour éviter les dérives de la maltraitance » con Hubert BOUTSEN,
psiquiatra infantil y conferenciante
¿Mediación a debate? TiAne DETREMONT, coach facilitadora
– 15h30 ? Intermedio musical con Christianne BRASPENNING
– 15h50 ? Pausa café
– 16h00 ? Información a cargo de la Unidad Territorial de Acción Social (UTAS)
– 16h20 ? Extracto del espectáculo ParcourE de Rosi ANDRADE y Marie LOPES
– 16h50 ? Mediación del debate de clausura ? TiAne co-presentada por Patrick DETREMONT, terapia breve
coach de terapia breve.
-14.00 Uhr – Konferenz « Bientraitance zur Vermeidung von Misshandlungen » mit Hubert BOUTSEN,
kinderpsychiater und Referent
Mediation der Debatte ? TiAne DETREMONT, Coach Moderatorin ?
– 15h30 ? Musikalisches Intermezzo mit Christianne BRASPENNING?
– 15h50 ? Kaffeepause
– 16h00 ? Informationen von der Unité Territoriale d’Action Sociale (UTAS)
– 16h20 ? Auszug aus dem Theaterstück ParcourE von Rosi ANDRADE und Marie LOPES
– 16h50 ? Vermittlung der Abschlussdebatte ? TiAne in Co-Moderation mit Patrick DETREMONT, Coach in der ?
kurztherapie.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par Creuse Confluence Tourisme