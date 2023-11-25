Journée internationale contres les violences envers les femmes et les enfants Cinéma Boussac, 25 novembre 2023, Boussac.

Boussac,Creuse

-14h00 – Conférence « Bientraitance pour éviter les dérives de la maltraitance » avec Hubert BOUTSEN,
pédopsychiatre et conférencier
Médiation du débat – TiAne DETREMONT, coach facilitatrice
– 15h30 – Intermède musical avec Christianne BRASPENNING
– 15h50 – Pause-café
– 16h00 – Informations délivrées par l’Unité Territoriale d’Action Sociale (UTAS)
– 16h20 – Extrait du spectacle ParcourE par Rosi ANDRADE et Marie LOPES
– 16h50 – Médiation du débat de clôture – TiAne en co-animation avec Patrick DETREMONT, coach en
thérapie brève..
2023-11-25
Cinéma
Boussac 23600 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine

-2:00 pm – Conference « Bientraitance pour éviter les dérives de la maltraitance » with Hubert BOUTSEN,
child psychiatrist and lecturer
Debate mediation? TiAne DETREMONT, coach facilitator
– 15h30 ? Musical interlude with Christianne BRASPENNING
– 15h50 ? Coffee break
– 16h00 ? Information provided by the Unité Territoriale d?Action Sociale (UTAS)
– 16h20 ? Excerpt from the show ParcourE by Rosi ANDRADE and Marie LOPES
– 16h50 ? Mediation of the closing debate ? TiAne co-hosted by Patrick DETREMONT, brief therapy
therapy coach.

-14.00 h – Conferencia « Bientraitance pour éviter les dérives de la maltraitance » con Hubert BOUTSEN,
psiquiatra infantil y conferenciante
¿Mediación a debate? TiAne DETREMONT, coach facilitadora
– 15h30 ? Intermedio musical con Christianne BRASPENNING
– 15h50 ? Pausa café
– 16h00 ? Información a cargo de la Unidad Territorial de Acción Social (UTAS)
– 16h20 ? Extracto del espectáculo ParcourE de Rosi ANDRADE y Marie LOPES
– 16h50 ? Mediación del debate de clausura ? TiAne co-presentada por Patrick DETREMONT, terapia breve
coach de terapia breve.

-14.00 Uhr – Konferenz « Bientraitance zur Vermeidung von Misshandlungen » mit Hubert BOUTSEN,
kinderpsychiater und Referent
Mediation der Debatte ? TiAne DETREMONT, Coach Moderatorin ?
– 15h30 ? Musikalisches Intermezzo mit Christianne BRASPENNING?
– 15h50 ? Kaffeepause
– 16h00 ? Informationen von der Unité Territoriale d’Action Sociale (UTAS)
– 16h20 ? Auszug aus dem Theaterstück ParcourE von Rosi ANDRADE und Marie LOPES
– 16h50 ? Vermittlung der Abschlussdebatte ? TiAne in Co-Moderation mit Patrick DETREMONT, Coach in der ?
kurztherapie.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par Creuse Confluence Tourisme