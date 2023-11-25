Journée internationale contres les violences envers les femmes et les enfants Cinéma Boussac, 25 novembre 2023, Boussac.

Boussac,Creuse

-14h00 – Conférence « Bientraitance pour éviter les dérives de la maltraitance » avec Hubert BOUTSEN,

pédopsychiatre et conférencier

Médiation du débat – TiAne DETREMONT, coach facilitatrice

– 15h30 – Intermède musical avec Christianne BRASPENNING

– 15h50 – Pause-café

– 16h00 – Informations délivrées par l’Unité Territoriale d’Action Sociale (UTAS)

– 16h20 – Extrait du spectacle ParcourE par Rosi ANDRADE et Marie LOPES

– 16h50 – Médiation du débat de clôture – TiAne en co-animation avec Patrick DETREMONT, coach en

thérapie brève..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . .

Cinéma

Boussac 23600 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



-2:00 pm – Conference « Bientraitance pour éviter les dérives de la maltraitance » with Hubert BOUTSEN,

child psychiatrist and lecturer

Debate mediation? TiAne DETREMONT, coach facilitator

– 15h30 ? Musical interlude with Christianne BRASPENNING

– 15h50 ? Coffee break

– 16h00 ? Information provided by the Unité Territoriale d?Action Sociale (UTAS)

– 16h20 ? Excerpt from the show ParcourE by Rosi ANDRADE and Marie LOPES

– 16h50 ? Mediation of the closing debate ? TiAne co-hosted by Patrick DETREMONT, brief therapy

therapy coach.

-14.00 h – Conferencia « Bientraitance pour éviter les dérives de la maltraitance » con Hubert BOUTSEN,

psiquiatra infantil y conferenciante

¿Mediación a debate? TiAne DETREMONT, coach facilitadora

– 15h30 ? Intermedio musical con Christianne BRASPENNING

– 15h50 ? Pausa café

– 16h00 ? Información a cargo de la Unidad Territorial de Acción Social (UTAS)

– 16h20 ? Extracto del espectáculo ParcourE de Rosi ANDRADE y Marie LOPES

– 16h50 ? Mediación del debate de clausura ? TiAne co-presentada por Patrick DETREMONT, terapia breve

coach de terapia breve.

-14.00 Uhr – Konferenz « Bientraitance zur Vermeidung von Misshandlungen » mit Hubert BOUTSEN,

kinderpsychiater und Referent

Mediation der Debatte ? TiAne DETREMONT, Coach Moderatorin ?

– 15h30 ? Musikalisches Intermezzo mit Christianne BRASPENNING?

– 15h50 ? Kaffeepause

– 16h00 ? Informationen von der Unité Territoriale d’Action Sociale (UTAS)

– 16h20 ? Auszug aus dem Theaterstück ParcourE von Rosi ANDRADE und Marie LOPES

– 16h50 ? Vermittlung der Abschlussdebatte ? TiAne in Co-Moderation mit Patrick DETREMONT, Coach in der ?

kurztherapie.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par Creuse Confluence Tourisme