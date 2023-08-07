De la table au ciné Cinéma Atlantic, 7 août 2023, La turballe.

De la table au ciné Lundi 7 août, 18h00 Cinéma Atlantic

En soirée, venez voir des films inédits ou en avant-première, avec une pause gourmande préparée par des restaurateurs locaux.

Réservation obligatoire au 02 40 11 79 09.

Cinéma Atlantic Place des anciens combattants 44420 La turballe La turballe Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 40 11 79 09 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « cinema.atlantic@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.cinemaatlantic.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/de-la-table-au-cine-la-turballe.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-08-07T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-08-07T23:00:00+02:00

