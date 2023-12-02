UN JOUR TU VIEILLIRAS – EDOUARD CARRION Ciné-théâtre Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
Catégories d’Évènement:
UN JOUR TU VIEILLIRAS – EDOUARD CARRION Ciné-théâtre Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 2 décembre 2023, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère
L’isolement des personnes âgées
Débat avec Edouard Carrion réalisateur….
2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . EUR.
Ciné-théâtre
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie
The isolation of the elderly
Debate with director Edouard Carrion…
El aislamiento de las personas mayores
Debate con el director Edouard Carrion…
Die Isolation von älteren Menschen
Debatte mit Edouard Carrion Regisseur…
Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par 48 – OT Margeride en Gevaudan