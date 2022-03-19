Ciné-Goûter Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 19 mars 2022, Jerusalem.

Ciné-Goûter

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, le samedi 19 mars à 14:30

**L’Institut français Chateaubriand se met à hauteur d’enfant avec notre activité Ciné-Goûter!** À l’occasion du mois de la francophonie, notre équipe propose à vos enfants, une sélection de films à destination du jeune public, accompagnée d’un goûter à l’issue de la projection. Le samedi 19 mars, de 14h30 jusqu’à 17h00 à l’Institut français de Jérusalem – antenne Chateaubriand Courts métrages “Tales of Africa” – 5 contes de l’Afrique Centrale et de l’Ouest -Le chasseur et l’antilope | de Narcisse Youmbi | 2016 | Cameroun | 13min. -Malika et la sorcière | de Nabaloum Boureima | 2014 | Burkina Faso | 15 min. -Les Trois vérités | de Louisa Beskri et Wakili Adehan | 2017 | Bénin | 14 min. -Le lutteur | de Abib Cissé | 2017 | Sénégal | 14min. -Le Cadeau | de Ismael Dialo | 2017 | Mali | 11min. Tarif : 40 NIL par enfant. Réduction famille : -20% dès le deuxième enfant. — **المعهد الفرنسي في القدس – شاتوبريون ومن خلال نادي سينما الأطفال، يقدم نشاطه الجديد تذوق السينما !** يقدم فريقنا لأطفالكم أفلام قصيرة مع وجبة خفيفة بعد نهاية العرض. يوم السبت ١٩ آذار من الساعة ٢:٣٠ ظهراً حتى ٥ مساءً في المعهد الفرنسي في القدس – شاتوبريون أفلام قصيرة ” حكايات افريقيا ” – ٥ حكايات من وسط وغرب إفريقيا -الصياد والظبي | بواسطة نارسيس يومبي | ٢٠١٦ | الكاميرون | ١٣ دقيقة. – مليكة والساحرة | من نبالوم بوريمة | ٢٠١٤ | بوركينا فاسو | ١٥ دقيقة. – الحقائق الثلاث | بواسطة لويزا بسكري ووكيلي أديهان | ٢٠١٧ | بنين | ١٤ دقيقة – المصارع | بواسطة أبيب سيسة | ٢٠١٧ | السنغال | ١٤ دقيقة. – الهدية | بواسطة اسماعيل ديالو | ٢٠١٧ | مالي | ١١ دقيقة. السعر: ٤٠ شيكل عن كل طفل. خصم عائلي: -٢٠٪ للطفل الثاني. — **The French Institute Chateaubriand proposes Ciné-Goûter, our new activity tailor-made for kids!** On the occasion of the month of the Francophonie, our team offers your children, a selection of films, accompanied by a snack after the screening. Saturday, March 19, from 2:30 pm to 5 pm at the French Institute of Jerusalem – Chateaubriand Short films ” Tales of Africa ” – 5 tales from Central and West Africa -The hunter and the antelope | by Narcisse Youmbi | 2016 | Cameroon | 13min. -Malika and the Witch | by Nabaloum Boureima | 2014 | Burkina Faso | 15min. -The Three Truths | by Louisa Beskri and Wakili Adehan | 2017 | Benin | 14 min. -The Fighter | by Abib Cissé | 2017 | Senegal | 14min. -The Gift | by Ismael Dialo | 2017 | Mali | 11min. Rate: 40 NIL per child. Family discount: -20% from the second child.

40 Shekels | -20% dès le deuxième enfant.

Tales of Africa | حكايات افريقيا

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-03-19T14:30:00 2022-03-19T17:00:00