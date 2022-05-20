Ciné – Débat ANIMAL cinema jaques tati,orsay, 20 mai 2022, Orsay.

ENGLISH VERSION BELOW Bonjour à tous, à toutes, Dans le cadre de la journée mondiale de la biodiversité biologique, venez assister à la séance au **cinéma Jacques Tati d’ Orsay** du film documentaire **ANIMAL**, à **20h, le vendredi 20 mai 2022.** Il sera suivi d’un débat animé par: **Jane LECOMTE:** Professeure d’Ecologie à UPSaclay **Dorian GUINARD:** Maître de conférences de droit public à Sciences Po Grenoble (travaux portant sur le droit de l’environnement). A la fin du débat, **un pot sera offert** aux personnes présentes. Pour visionner la bande annonce c’est par ici: [https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FoigUvetKmepXI4miKReynTxpe_3lKjy/view?usp=sharing](https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FoigUvetKmepXI4miKReynTxpe_3lKjy/view?usp=sharing) Pour connaitre votre tarif d’entrée et/ou acheter votre place en ligne c’est par ici: [[https://cinetati.fr/FR/41/tarifs-cinema-jacques-tati-orsay-orsay.html](https://cinetati.fr/FR/41/tarifs-cinema-jacques-tati-orsay-orsay.html)](https://cinetati.fr/FR/41/tarifs-cinema-jacques-tati-orsay-orsay.html) —- Dear all, As part of the international Day for Biological Diversity, come to the “**Jacques Tati’s cinema” in Orsay** to attend the documentary **ANIMAL**, at **8 p.m**, on friday May 22nd. It will be followed by a debate led by: **Jane LECOMTE**: Professor of Ecology at UPSaclay **Dorian GUINARD:** Lecturer in public law ( environmental law) at Sciences Po Grenoble. Then a small cocktail will be offered to all attendees. You can watch the trailer by clicking here: [https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FoigUvetKmepXI4miKReynTxpe_3lKjy/view?usp=sharing](https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FoigUvetKmepXI4miKReynTxpe_3lKjy/view?usp=sharing) To know cinema’s fees and/or to buy your tickets online it is here: [[https://cinetati.fr/FR/41/tarifs-cinema-jacques-tati-orsay-orsay.html](https://cinetati.fr/FR/41/tarifs-cinema-jacques-tati-orsay-orsay.html)](https://cinetati.fr/FR/41/tarifs-cinema-jacques-tati-orsay-orsay.html)

achat sur place OU en ligne (au prix d’une séance normale de cinéma)

UPSaclay, la MJC d’ORSAY, ORSAY EN TRANSITION et GREEN PEACE organisent la diffusion du nouveau documentaire de Cyril DION: ANIMAL, qui aborde l’état de la biodiversité (Français/anglais sous titré).

Cinéma Jacques Tati, allée de la Bouvêche 91400 Orsay



