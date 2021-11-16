Paris Bernard Pradal île de France, Paris Ciné-concert La femme sur la lune de Fritz Lang Bernard Pradal Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

Ciné-concert La femme sur la lune de Fritz Lang Bernard Pradal, 16 novembre 2021, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Le mardi 16 novembre 2021

de 19h30 à 21h30

16/11 à 19h30 LA FEMME SUR LA LUNE de Fritz Lang Un ciné-concert avec un Buffet futuriste offert à l’entracte (Re) découvrez le chef*d’oeuvre de Fritz Lang sur grand écran et dans notre belle salle au cinéma Balzac ! Un buffet futuriste est offert aux spectateurs à l’entracte :) Spectacles -> Projection Bernard Pradal 1 rue Balzac Paris 75008

1 : George V (97m) 1, 2, 6 : Charles de Gaulle – Étoile (351m)

Contact : Cinéma Le Balzac 0145610253 cabine.balzac@yahoo.fr https://www.cinemabalzac.com/ https://www.facebook.com/cinemalebalzac https://twitter.com/CinemaLeBalzac0145610253 cabine.balzac@yahoo.fr

Lieu Bernard Pradal Adresse 1 rue Balzac Ville Paris