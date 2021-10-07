Ciné-Club : Les Hirondelle de Kaboul Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 7 octobre 2021, Jerusalem.

[[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADIZncVIu7I](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADIZncVIu7I)](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADIZncVIu7I) Avec l’arrivée de l’automne venez profiter de notre dernière séance du Ciné-Club en plein air, dans le jardin de l’Institut français de Jérusalem – antenne Chateaubriand ! Nous vous invitons à venir découvrir un film d’animation exceptionnel de la sélection Un certain regard du Festival de Cannes, sur l’Afghanistan : Les Hirondelles de Kaboul, tiré du roman du même nom de Yasmina Khadra et qui a de fortes résonances avec l’actualité et le retour des Talibans dans ce pays martyr. JEUDI 07 OCTOBRE | 19H00 | ENTRÉE GRATUITE Ciné-Club le retour #5 présente… LES HIRONDELLES DE KABOUL de Zabou Breitman et Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec | 2018 | Animation | 1h21 | VO Français avec ST Anglais. Été 1998, Kaboul en ruines est occupée par les talibans. Mohsen et Zunaira sont jeunes, ils s’aiment profondément. En dépit de la violence et la misère quotidiennes, ils veulent croire en l’avenir. Un geste insensé de Mohsen va faire basculer leurs vies. Activité dans le respect des protocoles sanitaires en vigueur. —————– With the arrival of autumn, come and enjoy our last outdoor Ciné-Club session, in the garden of the French Institute of Jerusalem – Chateaubriand ! We invite you to come and discover an exceptional animated film from the Un Certain Regard selection of the Cannes Film Festival, about Afghanistan: The Swallows of Kabul, based on the novel of the same title by Yasmina Khadra and which has strong connections with the current situation in Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 07 | 7PM | FREE ENTRANCE Ciné-Club is back #5 presents… THE SWALLOWS OF KABUL by Zabou Breitman and Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec | 2018 | Animation | 1h21 | Original version in French with English Subtitles. Summer 1998 – Kabul under Taliban rule. Zunaira and Mohsen are young and in love. Despite the daily violence and misery, they hope for a better future. One day, a foolish gesture causes life to take an irrevocable turn. Activity in compliance with current health protocols. —————————- مع حلول فصل الخريف ، تعالوا للاستمتاع بآخر عرض لنادي السينما في الهواء الطلق، في حديقة المعهد الفرنسي في القدس – شاتوبريون! ندعوكم لمشاهدة فيلم الرسوم المتحركة الاستثنائي سنونو كابول، في ضوء الوضع الحالي في أفغانستان. الخميس 7 تشرين أول | 7:00 مساءً | الدخول مجاني النسخة الخامسة من نادي السينما تقدم سنونو كابول من إخراج زابو بريتمان و إليا غوبي ميفيليتش / 2018 / 81 دقيقة / بالفرنسية مترجم للإنجليزية صيف 1998، احتلت طالبان كابول المدمرة. محسن وزنيرة شاب وفتاة، يحبان بعضهما البعض بعمق. على الرغم من العنف والبؤس اليومي، يريدان أن يؤمنا بالمستقبل. خطوة واحدة حمقاء لمحسن ستقلب حياتهما رأساً على عقب. نشاط يتوافق مع البروتوكولات الصحية الحالية

