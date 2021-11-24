Ciné clap ou pas clap “L’homme qui plantait des arbres” La Ferté Macé La Ferté Macé
2021-11-24 14:00:00 – 2021-11-24
La Ferté Macé Orne La Ferté Macé
Séance cinéma « Clap ou pas clap L’homme qui plantait des arbres» à 14h suivi d’une animation avec JC Périer.
+33 2 33 37 10 97
