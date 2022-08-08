Ciné-bistrot gourmand Saint-Maurin, 8 août 2022, Saint-Maurin. Ciné-bistrot gourmand

Jardin du Château Abbatial Saint-Maurin Lot-et-Garonne OT Destination Agen

2022-08-08 19:00:00 – 2022-08-08 Saint-Maurin

Lot-et-Garonne Saint-Maurin EUR 4 4 Soirée cinéma dans le jardin de l’Abbaye. Au programme :

19h : restauration sur place avec le Hang’Art Bus (sur la place ou sous la halle)

21h : moment bistrot

22h : projection du film « La Brigade »

+33 6 74 80 81 76

Foyer Rural St Maurin

Saint-Maurin

dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-28 par OT Destination Agen

