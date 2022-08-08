Ciné-bistrot gourmand Saint-Maurin, 8 août 2022, Saint-Maurin.

Ciné-bistrot gourmand
Jardin du Château Abbatial Saint-Maurin Lot-et-Garonne OT Destination Agen  
2022-08-08 19:00:00 – 2022-08-08

Saint-Maurin
Lot-et-Garonne

Saint-Maurin

EUR 4 4   Soirée cinéma dans le jardin de l’Abbaye. Au programme :
19h : restauration sur place avec le Hang’Art Bus (sur la place ou sous la halle)
21h : moment bistrot
22h : projection du film « La Brigade »

Soirée cinéma dans le jardin de l’Abbaye. Au programme :
19h : restauration sur place avec le Hang’Art Bus (sur la place ou sous la halle)
21h : moment bistrot
22h : projection du film « La Brigade »

+33 6 74 80 81 76

Soirée cinéma dans le jardin de l’Abbaye. Au programme :
19h : restauration sur place avec le Hang’Art Bus (sur la place ou sous la halle)
21h : moment bistrot
22h : projection du film « La Brigade »

Foyer Rural St Maurin
Saint-Maurin
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-28 par OT Destination Agen