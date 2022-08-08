Ciné-bistrot gourmand Saint-Maurin Saint-Maurin
Ciné-bistrot gourmand Saint-Maurin, 8 août 2022, Saint-Maurin.
Ciné-bistrot gourmand
Jardin du Château Abbatial Saint-Maurin Lot-et-Garonne OT Destination Agen
2022-08-08 19:00:00 – 2022-08-08
Saint-Maurin
Lot-et-Garonne
Saint-Maurin
EUR 4 4 Soirée cinéma dans le jardin de l’Abbaye. Au programme :
19h : restauration sur place avec le Hang’Art Bus (sur la place ou sous la halle)
21h : moment bistrot
22h : projection du film « La Brigade »
Soirée cinéma dans le jardin de l’Abbaye. Au programme :
19h : restauration sur place avec le Hang’Art Bus (sur la place ou sous la halle)
21h : moment bistrot
22h : projection du film « La Brigade »
+33 6 74 80 81 76
Soirée cinéma dans le jardin de l’Abbaye. Au programme :
19h : restauration sur place avec le Hang’Art Bus (sur la place ou sous la halle)
21h : moment bistrot
22h : projection du film « La Brigade »
Foyer Rural St Maurin
Saint-Maurin
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-28 par OT Destination Agen