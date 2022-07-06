Ciel Ouvert Chinon Chinon
Ciel Ouvert Chinon, 6 juillet 2022, Chinon.
2022-07-06 21:30:00 – 2022-07-06 00:00:00
Chinon Indre-et-Loire
Observation du ciel à l’oeil nu et aux télescopes. Visite de l’observatoire, maquettes, exposition.
Réservation obligatoire à l’office de tourisme, 1 rue Rabelais, Chinon
Accès fléché depuis le lycée J. Cugnot.
Googlemap https://www.google.fr/maps/place/Observatoire+Astronomique+de+Chinon/@47.168738
Astronomie en chinonais
