Chinon Indre-et-Loire Observation du ciel à l’oeil nu et aux télescopes. Visite de l’observatoire, maquettes, exposition.

Réservation obligatoire à l’office de tourisme, 1 rue Rabelais, Chinon

Accès fléché depuis le lycée J. Cugnot.

