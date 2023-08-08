Ala découverte des oiseaux et du patrimoine naturel (sortie nature) Niveau facile Parking Jean Poulou (stand de tir), 8 août 2023, Ciboure.

RDV au parking du stade Jean Poulou, avenue Jean Poulou, Ciboure (stand de tir) Sur insciptions obligatoires auprés du CPIE, nombre de places limités à 15 personnes. Par mail: abbadia.cpie.accueil@hendaye.com ou téléphone au 0559741618.

2023-08-08 à ; fin : 2023-08-08 12:00:00. .

Parking Jean Poulou (stand de tir)

Ciboure 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



RDV at the parking of the Jean Poulou stadium, avenue Jean Poulou, Ciboure (shooting range). Registration is mandatory with the CPIE, number of places limited to 15 persons. By mail: abbadia.cpie.accueil@hendaye.com or by phone at 0559741618

Punto de encuentro en el aparcamiento del estadio Jean Poulou, avenida Jean Poulou, Ciboure (campo de tiro). Inscripción obligatoria en el CPIE, plazas limitadas a 15 personas. Por correo electrónico: abbadia.cpie.accueil@hendaye.com o por teléfono: 0559741618

RDV am Parkplatz des Stadions Jean Poulou, avenue Jean Poulou, Ciboure (Schießstand). Obligatorische Anmeldungen beim CPIE, die Anzahl der Plätze ist auf 15 Personen begrenzt. Per E-Mail: abbadia.cpie.accueil@hendaye.com oder telefonisch unter 0559741618

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque