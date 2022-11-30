STANDS MES AU CHU DE MONTPELLIER CHU MONTPELLIER Montpellier
STANDS MES AU CHU DE MONTPELLIER CHU MONTPELLIER, 30 novembre 2022, Montpellier.
STANDS MES AU CHU DE MONTPELLIER 30 novembre et 1 décembre CHU MONTPELLIER
La CPAM 34 a organisé un stand d’information sur Mon espace santé à l’accueil de l’hôpital LAPEYRONIE.
CHU MONTPELLIER 371 avenue du doyen gaston giraud Hôpitaux-Facultés Montpellier 34095 Hérault Occitanie
Un stand à l’entrée du CHU a été organisé les 30/11 et 01/12 à Lapeyronie. 411 contacts ont été réalisés.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-11-30T09:30:00+01:00
2022-12-01T16:30:00+01:00