STANDS MES AU CHU DE MONTPELLIER CHU MONTPELLIER, 30 novembre 2022, Montpellier. STANDS MES AU CHU DE MONTPELLIER 30 novembre et 1 décembre CHU MONTPELLIER La CPAM 34 a organisé un stand d’information sur Mon espace santé à l’accueil de l’hôpital LAPEYRONIE. CHU MONTPELLIER 371 avenue du doyen gaston giraud Hôpitaux-Facultés Montpellier 34095 Hérault Occitanie Un stand à l’entrée du CHU a été organisé les 30/11 et 01/12 à Lapeyronie. 411 contacts ont été réalisés.

