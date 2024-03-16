CHOURAVE W/ OMERTA Le Chapiteau Marseille, samedi 16 mars 2024.

CHOURAVE W/ OMERTA ♫CLUBBING♫ Samedi 16 mars, 22h00 Le Chapiteau 5,59 / 7,59€ en pré-vente – 10€ sur place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-16T22:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T04:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-16T22:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T04:00:00+01:00

► Techno, Rave, Hard techno, Melodic techno, Trance …

► 22h00 – 04h00

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

✦✦ ChouRAVE x OMERTA ✦✦

Savez-vous planter les choux, à la mode de chez eux ?

Ils les plantent avec le pied, à la mode à la mode, en tapant sur le dancefloor, au rythme des sonorités les plus belles et les plus endiablées.

— LINE UP —

ANTHONY CAPALDI (OMERTA) – Techno, Melodic Techno

https://soundcloud.com/anthony-capaldi-133479243

DAVID BOUTS (OMERTA) – Trance set

https://soundcloud.com/david-bouts

EVÄNDER (OMERTA) – Hard Techno, Rave

https://soundcloud.com/evandermsc

GAGNANT TREMPLIN OMERTA – Progressive techno, Melodic techno

——-

22h00 : Ouverture des portes

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

——-

PRÉ-VENTE ABONNÉ SHOTGUN : 5e + frais de loc

PRÉ-VENTE : 7e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 10e

——-

On prend soin les un·es des autres

La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

——— INFOS PRATIQUES ——-

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

