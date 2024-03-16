CHOURAVE W/ OMERTA Le Chapiteau Marseille, samedi 16 mars 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

CHOURAVE W/ OMERTA ♫CLUBBING♫ Samedi 16 mars, 22h00 Le Chapiteau 5,59 / 7,59€ en pré-vente – 10€ sur place

► Techno, Rave, Hard techno, Melodic techno, Trance …
► 22h00 – 04h00
► Pur sound system
► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix
✦✦ ChouRAVE x OMERTA ✦✦
Savez-vous planter les choux, à la mode de chez eux ?
Ils les plantent avec le pied, à la mode à la mode, en tapant sur le dancefloor, au rythme des sonorités les plus belles et les plus endiablées.
— LINE UP —
ANTHONY CAPALDI (OMERTA) – Techno, Melodic Techno
https://soundcloud.com/anthony-capaldi-133479243
DAVID BOUTS (OMERTA) – Trance set
https://soundcloud.com/david-bouts
EVÄNDER (OMERTA) – Hard Techno, Rave
https://soundcloud.com/evandermsc
GAGNANT TREMPLIN OMERTA – Progressive techno, Melodic techno
——-
22h00 : Ouverture des portes
03h30 : Fin des DJ sets
04h00 : On se dit au revoir
——-
PRÉ-VENTE ABONNÉ SHOTGUN : 5e + frais de loc
PRÉ-VENTE : 7e + frais de loc
SUR PLACE : 10e
——-
On prend soin les un·es des autres
La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !
Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.
L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.
☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!
——— INFOS PRATIQUES ——-
► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage
► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison
► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

