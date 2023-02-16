Choupy cup Luz-Saint-Sauveur Luz-Saint-Sauveur
Choupy cup Luz-Saint-Sauveur, 16 février 2023, Luz-Saint-Sauveur .
Choupy cup
2023-02-16 09:00:00 09:00:00 – 2023-02-16 17:00:00 17:00:00
Evènement festif 100% famille, les enfants skieurs de 3 à 8 ans participent à une course en slalom avec remise de médailles et cadeaux, le tout dans une ambiance fun !
> Infos et inscriptions sur place ou via contact@n-py.com.
> Gratuit.
contact@n-py.com +33 5 62 92 80 64
