THE GREENINGS Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h30 CHOPE ET COMPAGNIE LA ROCHE SUR YON

Duo électrique de musique irlandaise : guitare, violon, banjo et voix

https://www.facebook.com/thegreenings?locale=fr_FR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVmsNm6JmeM

CHOPE ET COMPAGNIE LA ROCHE SUR YON 35 rue Graham Bell, 85000 La Roche Sur Yon La Roche-sur-Yon 85000 Vendée Pays de la Loire https://www.chopeetcompagnie-rochenord.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/chopeetcompagnie.larochesuryon/?locale=fr_FR

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVmsNm6JmeM »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:30:00+01:00

Irish ‘n’ roll