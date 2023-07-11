Les potagers bio de Chooz Chooz, 12 juillet 2023, Chooz.

Chooz,Ardennes

Culture Bio sur 5 hectares de terre qui comprend 1,7 hectare de vergers pâturés et 3,3 hectares de culture maraîchère. Produits-Production de légumes +/- 200 variétés en vente directe. Renseignements complémentaires sur : https://www.facebook.com/les.potagers.de.chooz/.

Chooz 08600 Ardennes Grand Est



Organic cultivation on 5 hectares of land which includes 1.7 hectares of grazed orchards and 3.3 hectares of market gardening. Products – Vegetable production +/- 200 varieties for direct sale. More information on: https://www.facebook.com/les.potagers.de.chooz/

Cultivo ecológico en 5 hectáreas de terreno que incluyen 1,7 hectáreas de huertos de pastoreo y 3,3 hectáreas de huerta. Productos-Producción de hortalizas +/- 200 variedades para venta directa. Más información en: https://www.facebook.com/les.potagers.de.chooz/

Bio-Anbau auf 5 Hektar Land, das 1,7 Hektar beweidete Obstplantagen und 3,3 Hektar Gemüseanbau umfasst. Produkte-Produktion von Gemüse +/- 200 Sorten im Direktverkauf. Weitere Informationen unter: https://www.facebook.com/les.potagers.de.chooz/

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Ardennes Tourisme